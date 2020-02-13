Janet Jackson Performs With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots: Watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson headed to The Tonight Show on Wednesday, February 12 and performed a classroom instruments version of her song “Runaway” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

In the video, Janet, 53, joined Jimmy, 45, and the band with a set of children’s instruments, including a xylophone, a tambourine, maracas, a plastic trumpet and a drum. Questlove used plastic hand clappers to provide more percussion for the song. Janet sang the hit tune, which she first released in 1995 as part of her first greatest hits album, Design of a Decade: 1986–1996.

The legendary singer just announced that she’ll be releasing a new album, Black Diamond, this year. She’ll also head out on a world tour. So far, she’s announced 33 tour stops in the United States and Canada. She’ll also play shows in Europe.