Janet Jackson Performs With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots: Watch

Janet Jackson headed to The Tonight Show on Wednesday, February 12 and performed a classroom instruments version of her song “Runaway” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.
In the video, Janet, 53, joined Jimmy, 45, and the band with a set of children’s instruments, including a xylophone, a tambourine, maracas, a plastic trumpet and a drum. Questlove used plastic hand clappers to provide more percussion for the song. Janet sang the hit tune, which she first released in 1995 as part of her first greatest hits album, Design of a Decade: 1986–1996.
The legendary singer just announced that she’ll be releasing a new album, Black Diamond, this year. She’ll also head out on a world tour. So far, she’s announced 33 tour stops in the United States and Canada. She’ll also play shows in Europe.
2 of 7
The “Escapade” singer told Jimmy about the album title, “Black Diamond is the toughest of the stones … I heard that immediately as hard to hurt, to destroy. In my recent years I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“I see myself as this rock, rough around the edges and just want to share some of my strengths and stories,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
Janet also talked to Jimmy about her son, Eissa, 3. The TV host asked if he loves music, too, and she said, “Are you kidding me?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
The “Nasty” singer explained that he “loves music,” and that Quest gave him a “beautiful” drum kit that he loves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Jimmy joked that he’d send him a harmonica, but Janet said he already had one. “He’s incredibly musical,” she said. “First he chose the violin, and he loves classical musical. … Even his third day of school he said, ‘Mama I want to take a cello to school.’ I said, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
He said to her, “Turn my violin into a cello, please Mama.” Her assistant taped a straw to the bottom of the violin to turn it into a cello. She eventually bought him a real cello and now he takes lessons.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Janet wrote on Twitter when she announced the tour, “I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond.’ I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”
The “Escapade” singer told Jimmy about the album title, “Black Diamond is the toughest of the stones … I heard that immediately as hard to hurt, to destroy. In my recent years I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I see myself as this rock, rough around the edges and just want to share some of my strengths and stories,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Janet also talked to Jimmy about her son, Eissa, 3. The TV host asked if he loves music, too, and she said, “Are you kidding me?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The “Nasty” singer explained that he “loves music,” and that Quest gave him a “beautiful” drum kit that he loves.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jimmy joked that he’d send him a harmonica, but Janet said he already had one. “He’s incredibly musical,” she said. “First he chose the violin, and he loves classical musical. … Even his third day of school he said, ‘Mama I want to take a cello to school.’ I said, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He said to her, “Turn my violin into a cello, please Mama.” Her assistant taped a straw to the bottom of the violin to turn it into a cello. She eventually bought him a real cello and now he takes lessons.
Photo credit: INSTARImages