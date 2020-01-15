James Corden Reveals He Wears Spanx Every Time He’s On TV

James Corden confessed during an episode of The Late Late Show that he wears Spanx every time he hosts the show! The 41-year-old Cats star was talking to Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul about corsets when he made the surprising admission.
Rachel, 29, revealed that the constricting corsets she has to wear on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actually injured her ribs. Then Ru, 59, talked about the pain of wearing a corset for hours while filming his new Netflix show, AJ and the Queen, which premiered earlier this month.
James jokes, “I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.” He and his guests laughed, but then he clarified that it wasn’t just a funny comment.
“I’m not even joking,” the Doctor Who star said. “My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.”
1 of 8
“Will we know it? Will we know it when you’re not wearing [them]?” the Drag Race host asked.
Photo credit: Instagram
2 of 8
“Oh, you’ll know, babe. You’ll know, babe,” James said. “I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
James wore a CGI fatsuit
to play Bustopher Jones in Cats
, which came out in December 2019. The film reportedly cost $95 million to make, but has grossed just $59.6 million worldwide so far.
Photo credit: Instagram
4 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
“Fat shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback,” he added. “Some amount of shame is good.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
James addressed these remarks on his show, saying, “There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not … I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. Right? I have had good days and bad months. I’ve basically been off and on diets since as long as I can remember, and, well, this is how it’s going.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
“It’s proven that fat shaming only does one thing: It makes people feel ashamed. And shame leads to depression, anxiety, and self-destructive behavior,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
"Bill, please hear me when I say this: While you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours," James said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Will we know it? Will we know it when you’re not wearing [them]?” the Drag Race host asked.
“Oh, you’ll know, babe. You’ll know, babe,” James said. “I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
James wore a CGI fatsuit
to play Bustopher Jones in Cats
, which came out in December 2019. The film reportedly cost $95 million to make, but has grossed just $59.6 million worldwide so far.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Fat shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback,” he added. “Some amount of shame is good.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
James addressed these remarks on his show, saying, “There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not … I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. Right? I have had good days and bad months. I’ve basically been off and on diets since as long as I can remember, and, well, this is how it’s going.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It’s proven that fat shaming only does one thing: It makes people feel ashamed. And shame leads to depression, anxiety, and self-destructive behavior,” he said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
"Bill, please hear me when I say this: While you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours," James said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages