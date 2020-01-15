James Corden Reveals He Wears Spanx Every Time He’s On TV

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Corden confessed during an episode of The Late Late Show that he wears Spanx every time he hosts the show! The 41-year-old Cats star was talking to Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul about corsets when he made the surprising admission.

Rachel, 29, revealed that the constricting corsets she has to wear on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actually injured her ribs. Then Ru, 59, talked about the pain of wearing a corset for hours while filming his new Netflix show, AJ and the Queen, which premiered earlier this month.

James jokes, “I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.” He and his guests laughed, but then he clarified that it wasn’t just a funny comment.

“I’m not even joking,” the Doctor Who star said. “My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.”