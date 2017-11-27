Harvey Weinstein Faces First Civil Suit Over Sexual Assault In The UK

Harvey Weinstein , who stands accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, is facing a growing number of lawsuits.

The disgraced Hollywood giant faces his first civil claim in the UK for accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser’s lawyer Jill Greenfield has filed the suit in the UK’s High Court on behalf of the women who has requested anonymity.

In addition to Harvey being name personally, the suit also names The Weinstein Company UK and The Weinstein Company in the U.S.

Jill Greenfield confirmed to Deadline that the case is expected to reach over £300,000, or about $400,000 and that she would “not be surprised if a group action against the film producer followed.”

Meanwhile here at home, actress Dominique Huett filed the first civil suit against the Weinstein Co. in October alleging the studio and its board was “aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce” actresses into sexual acts. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dominique’s lawsuit seeks millions of dollars in damages, including punitive damages and money to cover the costs of medical and psychological care. Photo credit: BACKGRID