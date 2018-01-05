Happy & Healthy! Bikini Clad Giuliana Rancic Looks Amazing

E! correspondent, Giuliana Rancic is looking happy and healthy as she enjoys a day at the beach in Cabos, Mexico with her husband Bill Rancic.

The 43-year-old recently celebrated six years of being cancer-free and has never looked better.

The mother-of-one, looked slender and fit in a neon colored bikini, which she paired with a white tank top, an orange baseball cap, and trendy shades.

She accessorized with an orange watch and simple gold Jewelry.

As fans may recall, the star underwent a double mastectomy in 2011 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and right before heading on vacation with her husband, she celebrated a major milestone in regards to her health.

“Now that I've reached this critical milestone, the odds of the breast cancer coming back are not gone but exponentially lower. Breast cancer is more of my history, less of my present, but that doesn't mean I am leaving this battlefield,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 18th.