New Baby?! Giuliana Rancic Has Major Family Update

Giuliana Rancic gave a huge update about her family and career that has fans wondering if she and husband Bill are expecting another baby sometime soon. Giuliana, 45, made her announcement on Instagram. She began, “Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time.”

She continued, “I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes. “

The TV host listed her other commitments, including her clothing collection, skincare line and restaurant endeavors. “In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount,” she said. “And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”