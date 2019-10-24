New Baby?! Giuliana Rancic Has Major Family Update

Giuliana Rancic gave a huge update about her family and career that has fans wondering if she and husband Bill are expecting another baby sometime soon. Giuliana, 45, made her announcement on Instagram. She began, “Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time.”
She continued, “I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes. “
The TV host listed her other commitments, including her clothing collection, skincare line and restaurant endeavors. “In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount,” she said. “And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”
1 of 8
Giuliana and Bill, 48, have one child, 7-year-old son Duke. He was born via a surrogate in 2012.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
They’ve been open about their infertility struggles. After Duke’s birth, the couple had three remaining embryos. Two were implanted in a surrogate in 2014, but she tragically miscarried
weeks later.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
The surrogate was then implanted with the remaining embryo, but she miscarried again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Giuliana was not able to get pregnant due to drugs she remained on after she was treated for early stage breast cancer
in 2011.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Giuliana took a break from her hosting duties in 2015 to focus on her husband and son. “You know, never an easy decision, right? Especially when you love your career,” she said on The View in 2018. “But I had to do it. My priorities were a little out of whack for a while there. I was just working so much and if anyone knows my story, we struggled to have a child. We went through infertility, and it was a long process.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
She explained, “I made a deal with God that if you bless us one day with a child — I get emotional thinking about it — if you bless us one day with a child, I’m going to be there for him. So I pulled back from the career I love, and it was the best decision I ever made — to just be home and be a mom and not completely give up my career, but just switch things around a little bit.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
She said that no matter where her career goes, she’ll “make family a priority.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Giuliana and Bill, 48, have one child, 7-year-old son Duke. He was born via a surrogate in 2012.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
They’ve been open about their infertility struggles. After Duke’s birth, the couple had three remaining embryos. Two were implanted in a surrogate in 2014, but she tragically miscarried
weeks later.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The surrogate was then implanted with the remaining embryo, but she miscarried again.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Giuliana was not able to get pregnant due to drugs she remained on after she was treated for early stage breast cancer
in 2011.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Giuliana took a break from her hosting duties in 2015 to focus on her husband and son. “You know, never an easy decision, right? Especially when you love your career,” she said on The View in 2018. “But I had to do it. My priorities were a little out of whack for a while there. I was just working so much and if anyone knows my story, we struggled to have a child. We went through infertility, and it was a long process.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She explained, “I made a deal with God that if you bless us one day with a child — I get emotional thinking about it — if you bless us one day with a child, I’m going to be there for him. So I pulled back from the career I love, and it was the best decision I ever made — to just be home and be a mom and not completely give up my career, but just switch things around a little bit.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She said that no matter where her career goes, she’ll “make family a priority.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages