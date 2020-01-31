Goldie Hawn Shows Skin In Spaghetti Strap Top: Photos

Goldie Hawn was spotted leaving lunch on Thursday, January 30, in a blue, spaghetti strap top. She paired the revealing blouse with blue jeans and matching navy boots. Her blonde hair was loose and wavy, falling down her shoulders and a pair of sunglasses shielded her face from the sun.
The 74-year-old is never afraid to show some skin when picking out her outfits. Earlier in January, she was spotted on a lunch date in tight leggings and a tank top.
On Friday, Goldie shared a photo of her four dogs she shares with her partner, Kurt Russell. The four pooches were cuddled up together on a rug in her house.
She wrote in the caption, “I just had to post this. My kitchen is alive with love 💕 #dogsofinstagram.”
In December, Goldie and Kurt, 68, spent Christmas with their kids and grandkids in Aspen. That included Kate Hudson
and her three kids — Ryder
, 16, Bingham
, 8, and Rani
, 15 months.
Goldie also has sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.
He wrote, “Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!
He joked, “And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce back was all world.” Then he added, “I love you Ma! Keep saving the world!” Goldie commented, “Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well!”
Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983. But they first met in 1966 on the set of a Disney film. Kurt was only 16 at the time, so the Overboard actress decided he was definitely too young for her.
Kurt was previously married to Season Hubley, with whom he shares son Boston. Goldie was married to Gus Trikonis and Bill Hudson, Kate and Oliver’s dad.
