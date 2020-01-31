Goldie Hawn Shows Skin In Spaghetti Strap Top: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goldie Hawn was spotted leaving lunch on Thursday, January 30, in a blue, spaghetti strap top. She paired the revealing blouse with blue jeans and matching navy boots. Her blonde hair was loose and wavy, falling down her shoulders and a pair of sunglasses shielded her face from the sun.

The 74-year-old is never afraid to show some skin when picking out her outfits. Earlier in January, she was spotted on a lunch date in tight leggings and a tank top.

On Friday, Goldie shared a photo of her four dogs she shares with her partner, Kurt Russell. The four pooches were cuddled up together on a rug in her house.