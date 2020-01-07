Goldie Hawn Soaks Up the Sun In Tight Tank Top & Leggings: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goldie Hawn was enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine on Monday, January 6. The 74-year-old actress was spotted heading out to lunch dressed super comfy in a black tank top and leggings. The Overboard actress carried her belongings in a fanny pack and tied a jacket around her waist. A pair of big sunglasses kept her eyes shaded from the bright light.

Goldie and Kurt Russell spent the December holidays in Aspen with their family. That meant all their kids — Kate Hudson, 40, Oliver Hudson, 43, Boston Russell, 39, and Wyatt Russell, 33 — plus this grandkids were with the pair. The family had lots to celebrate. Kate, 40, celebrated her daughter Rani’s first birthday in November. Meanwhile Wyatt married Meredith Hagner in September 2019.

Goldie shared a snapshot of one of her grandkids on Instagram. She wrote under the pic of her granddaughter, “Christmas lunch in Aspen with a chip off the old block! Happy upside down lunch to everyone everywhere🎄.”