Goldie Hawn Soaks Up the Sun In Tight Tank Top & Leggings: Photos

Goldie Hawn was enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine on Monday, January 6. The 74-year-old actress was spotted heading out to lunch dressed super comfy in a black tank top and leggings. The Overboard actress carried her belongings in a fanny pack and tied a jacket around her waist. A pair of big sunglasses kept her eyes shaded from the bright light.
Goldie and Kurt Russell spent the December holidays in Aspen with their family. That meant all their kids — Kate Hudson, 40, Oliver Hudson, 43, Boston Russell, 39, and Wyatt Russell, 33 — plus this grandkids were with the pair. The family had lots to celebrate. Kate, 40, celebrated her daughter Rani’s first birthday in November. Meanwhile Wyatt married Meredith Hagner in September 2019.
Goldie shared a snapshot of one of her grandkids on Instagram. She wrote under the pic of her granddaughter, “Christmas lunch in Aspen with a chip off the old block! Happy upside down lunch to everyone everywhere🎄.”
“Goldie and Kurt love getting away to Aspen for the holidays. It’s a family tradition,” a source told Closer Weekly
about the trip. “The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel. Being together, just the two of them, skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”
“Being surrounded by their children and grandchildren is what life is all about,” the insider told the mag. “Skiing is their number one activity, followed by planning family dinners and watching movies, and of course Goldie’s favorite pastime, shopping.”
“She loves shopping for herself and her homes, but now the grandkids come first,” the source added. “She loves buying them outfits, books and toys.”
In November, Oliver paid tribute to his mom on her birthday by sharing a throwback bikini pic of the actress
. He wrote at the time, “Happy birthday to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!! And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce back was all world.”
“I love you Ma! Keep saving the world!” he finished.
Goldie replied, “Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well!”
Goldie and Kurt, 68, met for the very first time in 1966 on the set of a Disney movie. But the actress decided that Kurt, who was just 16, was definitely too young for her. They went on their first date in 1983 and have been together since.
