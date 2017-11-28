Eniko Hart
’s post baby body is insane! Kevin Hart
and his wife welcomed their first child together, Kenzo on November 21st
and just four days after she gave birth the first time mom is already back to her slim figure.
The model shared a photo of herself holding her newborn son wrapped in a blanket as she posed in black spandex shorts and a white sports bra.
She captioned the photo: “A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL…Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!”
While the 33-year-old remained in high spirits throughout her well-documented pregnancy, the couple’s baby joy continues to be overshadowed by the comedian’s alleged sex extortion scandal.
In September, Kevin spoke out about the alleged extortion attempt
that included a “sexually provocative” video of him and another woman. The father of three apologized to his expecting wife and his children from his previous marriage for the incident in a video he posted to Instagram.
At the time a source told People that the cheating allegations took a toll on her.
The model often posted work out videos to social media of her staying fit throughout her pregnancy following the incident, which could also be part of the reason that her post baby body is so amazing.