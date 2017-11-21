Kevin Hart Becomes A Father For 3rd Time!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Congrats are in order for the Hart family!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday, November 21.

The comedian shared the good news on Twitter, writing, “God is truly

The comedian shared the good news on Twitter, writing, “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….”

“He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

Baby Kenzo definitely came in his own time, as Eniko shared a picture of her large baby bump on Sunday…

She posted asking the little guy to come on out, as he was already three days past his due date!

Last week, Kevin postponed a phone interview with Power 95.3 radio station in Florida, after he thought Eniko had gone into labor.

He later clarified that it was just a false alarm.

Kenzo joins his big brother, Hendrix, 10, and big sister, Heaven, 12, Kevin’s children from his previous marriage.