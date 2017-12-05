Kevin Hart’s Wife Puts Him on ‘Permanent Curfew’ After Cheating Scandal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Accused cheater Kevin Hart is on a lifelong curfew after the bombshell cheating scandal that rocked his marriage this year.

Hart, 38, is said to be on “permanent curfew” given by his wife Eniko Parrish and he willingly signed up for it when he got her back.

“He can’t party and let his hair down like he used to because Eniko tracks his every move and makes him 100 percent accountable for wherever he’s been,” an insider revealed.

The comedian didn’t have much wiggle room in the matter — and the snitch says he’s bound to the agreement for life!

“It’s a curfew that has no expiration date and he’s signed up for it because he had no choice. Those were her terms for not leaving him.”

“He has to check in every two hours when they’re apart, no exceptions. When he does go out she expects him back by 11pm without fail.”

Just a few months ago an alleged cheating and extortion scandal threatened to tear the newlyweds apart.

In September, Hart made an Instagram confession that he had made “mistakes” and a “bad error in judgement” that affected his family.