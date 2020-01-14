Chrissy Metz Doesn’t ‘Beat Herself Up’ Over Weight Issues

Chrissy Metz opened up about her “weight issues” and how she’s reframed her attitude about them in a new interview. The 39-year-old This Is Us star admitted that she used to beat herself up over it, but now she’s trying to be kinder to herself.
Chrissy said, “Instead, I change my perspective and think, 'What is it that I’m angry about?' since we tend to want crunchy foods when we’re angry or ice cream when we soothe ourselves. All these things I’m just trying to be cognizant of.”
The actress said that she’s trying to put a big focus on being kinder to herself. “If a waiter takes a tray of food and a glass falls and the drink spills, they don’t just throw the entire tray on the ground. You get another cup of whatever you spilled and you keep going,” she said.
Chrissy explained, “So often if something isn’t perfect, we go ‘I quit!’ That’s not conducive to forward progress, and it’s really about progress, not perfection. If we were perfect, we wouldn’t have anything to attain or achieve.”
Another focus she has is disregarding the opinions of her haters. She paraphrased self-help author Brené Brown and said, “[The haters] are in the cheap seats; they’re not in the ring with the blood, sweat and tears, and they have no idea what my daily life is like. Let me know when you’ve walked in my shoes, but oh, you’re in the cheap seats. That, to me, is how I sort of reconcile whatever you want to say. It’s absolutely your opinion and your perspective, but it’s not the truth.
After the nominations came out on January 13, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations, @warren_diane on your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song! 🎉 Thank you, @devonfranklin for putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor!😱❤️😭 @breakthroughmovie #imstandingwithyou.”
