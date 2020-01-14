Chrissy Metz Doesn’t ‘Beat Herself Up’ Over Weight Issues

“I’ve battled weight issues , but I realize that I don’t have to beat myself up if I have XYZ food,” she said in a new interview with Good Housekeeping Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chrissy said, “Instead, I change my perspective and think, 'What is it that I’m angry about?' since we tend to want crunchy foods when we’re angry or ice cream when we soothe ourselves. All these things I’m just trying to be cognizant of.” Photo credit: INSTARImages

The actress said that she’s trying to put a big focus on being kinder to herself. “If a waiter takes a tray of food and a glass falls and the drink spills, they don’t just throw the entire tray on the ground. You get another cup of whatever you spilled and you keep going,” she said. Photo credit: INSTARImages

Chrissy explained, “So often if something isn’t perfect, we go ‘I quit!’ That’s not conducive to forward progress, and it’s really about progress, not perfection. If we were perfect, we wouldn’t have anything to attain or achieve.” Photo credit: INSTARImages

Another focus she has is disregarding the opinions of her haters. She paraphrased self-help author Brené Brown and said, “[The haters] are in the cheap seats; they’re not in the ring with the blood, sweat and tears, and they have no idea what my daily life is like. Let me know when you’ve walked in my shoes, but oh, you’re in the cheap seats. That, to me, is how I sort of reconcile whatever you want to say. It’s absolutely your opinion and your perspective, but it’s not the truth.

Diane Warren. It’s In 2019, Chrissy starred in the movie Breakthrough. She also recorded a song for the film, “I’m Standing With You,” written by. It’s nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Academy Awards . She might end up performing it at the awards show on February 9. Photo credit: INSTARImages