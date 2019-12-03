Chris Martin Admits He Used to Be ‘Very Homophobic’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Martin is opening up about being “very homophobic” as a young man and how he was able to put the hatred behind him. During the Rolling Stone interview presented by Dodge, Chris, 42, opened up about being bullied during boarding school by kids who said he was gay and how that made him hate gay people, too.

The “Yellow” singer explained, “When I went to boarding school I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit and I was also very homophobic because I was like, ‘If I’m gay, I’m completely f**ked for eternity’ and I was a kid discovering sexuality.”

He thought at the time, “Maybe I’m gay, maybe I’m this, maybe I’m that, I can’t be this.”

He explained, “So I was terrified and then I walked a bit funny and I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also gone for their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, ‘You’re definitely gay,’ in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years.”