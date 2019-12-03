Chris Martin Admits He Used to Be ‘Very Homophobic’

Chris Martin is opening up about being “very homophobic” as a young man and how he was able to put the hatred behind him. During the Rolling Stone interview presented by Dodge, Chris, 42, opened up about being bullied during boarding school by kids who said he was gay and how that made him hate gay people, too.
The “Yellow” singer explained, “When I went to boarding school I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit and I was also very homophobic because I was like, ‘If I’m gay, I’m completely f**ked for eternity’ and I was a kid discovering sexuality.”
He thought at the time, “Maybe I’m gay, maybe I’m this, maybe I’m that, I can’t be this.”
He explained, “So I was terrified and then I walked a bit funny and I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also gone for their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, ‘You’re definitely gay,’ in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years.”
The “Viva La Vida” singer said that it made him confused about his sexuality, especially because he still believed it was “wrong” to be gay. He explained, “That was creating a terrible turmoil.”
This went on until he was 15 years old. Chris said, “I don't know what happened, I was like, ‘Yeah so what?’ and then it all just stopped overnight. It was very interesting. Once I was like, ‘Yeah, so what if I’m gay.’”
But he had a hard time naming what exactly made him change his attitude toward gay people permanently.
“Just growing up a bit and having a bit more exposure to the world thinking, ‘A lot of my heroes are gay’ or whatever. Whatever they are, it doesn’t really matter,” Chris said.
He admitted that because of this experience realizing what he’d been taught about gay people was wrong, he started to question what he’d been taught about “God and everything.”
Chris married Gwyneth Paltrow
in 2003. They “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. They have two kids: Apple
, 15, and Moses
, 13.
