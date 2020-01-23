How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston

Star Magazine participates in affiliate marketing. Star Magazine receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Intermittent fasting is the biggest thing in health and wellness right now, and while any diet with the word “fasting” in it typically tends to scare us away at first mention, this one is different. There’s a reason this method is so popular among celebrities — and we can see with our own eyes just how incredibly well it’s working for them!

One of the latest celebs to dish on her diet secrets is the one and only Jennifer Aniston, who spoke of her everyday routine a few months ago to Radio Times while promoting The Morning Show with costar Reese Witherspoon. We know — dieting seems more attainable for A-listers in general, but we have just the thing to make it smooth sailing for you too — Noom!

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” Aniston said during her interview. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” So how does she get by in the mornings? With coffee, of course — as well as celery juice, which has really taken off in the wellness world this year. Aniston joins the ranks of so many other celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, Kate Walsh, Hugh Jackman and Brooke Burke who have seen amazing results from intermittent fasting!

So, how can Noom help us achieve our weight loss and wellness goals? The app-driven, personalized diet program helps us find a solution that fits into our life not just now, but for the long haul. Our Goal Specialist, who will give us one-on-one guidance, can help us find the method of intermittent fasting that best fits into our lifestyle and schedule, for example. If our schedule changes, there’s no need to panic — we’ll have a trained expert to help figure out our next move!

Noom can also help us figure out what types of food to eat to make our fasting hours go by without any stomach rumbles, bad moods or fatigue. If we are strategic about our intermittent fasting, we may actually see the compete opposite effects. We may feel happier and more upbeat, all the while losing our recurring stomachaches and increasing our metabolism!

Want to try out Aniston’s 16/8 method? Here’s how. Consume all of your calories for the day within an eight-hour period, and fast the rest of the time — or try only liquids during those 16 hours, like the Friends star. That’s it! You can also play around with the hours to find which method works best for you.

Intermittent fasting may not only lead to your dream body and a happier disposition, but also a healthier immune system and digestive tract. Give it a try, and when you’re ready to switch to a more long-term health plan, Noom will already be there to make the transition as easy as pie! (And maybe even give you a great pie recipe.)

