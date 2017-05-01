Tori Spelling Hosts Over-The-Top Party As IRS Drains Her Bank Account

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Somebunny needs a reality check.

Just one day after it was revealed that Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, had their bank accounts completely drained by the IRS, the couple went all out on an Easter party for their five kids.

“A supersized bounce house was brought in for two full days and put on the tennis court,” tattled a shocked neighbor. “She shelled out at least $1,000… and the kids barely played in it.”

Although the broke couple — who owe more than $700,000 in taxes and tens of thousands in credit card debt — conveniently forgot to post the pricey party on social media, that doesn’t mean they are anywhere close to learning their lesson.

“Dean recently bought a brand-new $15,000 Victory motorcycle, and he still has his $27,000 Indian Roadster in the driveway,” snitched the source.

“Spending is a sickness with these two, and the sooner or later it’s going to catch up to them.”