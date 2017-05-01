STAR Pays for Scoops!

Risky Business

Tom Cruise Speeds Away On His Motorcycle Without A Helmet

Watch the actor film dangerous stunts on the set of 'Mission Impossible 6.'

By ,

Tom Cruise takes his job so seriously that he’s willing to risk his life for a thrilling scene!

The 54-year-old was spotted showing off in front of fans on the set of Mission Impossible 6. The wild scene being filmed is a motorcycle chase between the Scientologist and costar Henry Cavill.

However, while Tom slows down as he nears the crowd — even taking his hands off to wave at his fans — the actor is seen seconds later speeding away again in the other direction — without a helmet!

Watch the footage in Paris this week right here on Star!

Do you think Tom should hire a stunt man? Tell us your thoughts below!

