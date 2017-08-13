Tom Cruise Injures Leg While Filming 'MI6' Stunt Scene

Tom Cruise was injured on the set of Mission Impossible 6 in Central London on Sunday. The actor, who is famous for doing his own stunts, was attempting a building to building leap in an action sequence but missed his landing mark and hit the building instead. The terrifying accident was all caught on video.

The footage shows the 55-year-old falling short of his target and injuring his leg. After the impact he limped away and then collapsed. The crew was quick to respond after the incident and Tom was thankfully securely wired to a harness. Otherwise this accident most likely would have had a very tragic outcome.

The action star has been training for over a year for the demanding role in the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The plotline of MI6 has been carefully guarded. According to CEO of Skydance Media David Ellison the film captures the biggest stunt Tom Cruise has taken on in his entire career.

The movie is currently being filmed in London, but scenes have also been shot in Paris, where Tom was spotted nailing an adrenalin-pumping motorbike chase in May. In that sequence Tom was not wearing a helmet. The much-anticipated Mission Impossible 6 is slated for release July 27, 2018. In addition to Tom the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, and Angela Bassett and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.