Selena Gomez’s Friends ‘Furious' About Her Reunion With Justin Bieber

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Selena Gomez is swiftly losing friends over reuniting with Justin Bieber, and the starlet’s pals have given her an ultimatum: us or him!

Sources say that Gomez’s long-suffering galpals are “furious” that she’s gotten back with Justin, 23.

Feeling especially betrayed is her bestie Francia Raisa, who recently donated a kidney to the superstar, 25!

“Selena’s friends bore the brunt of her sadness when Bieber broke her heart time after time over all these years,” says a source.

“But its Francia who’s the most vocal — she’s saying she didn’t donate a body organ to save Selena’s life only for her to go and ruin it by running back to him.”

“Everyone knows this reunion is very bad news,” spills the insider.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!