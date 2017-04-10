Kourtney Kardashian’s Movie Date With Her Brood — After Rocky Vacation With Ex Scott!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian is back to taking care of her kids without Scott Disick‘s help!

The 37-year-old was seen treating Mason, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, and Kim‘s 3-year-old daughter, North West, to the movies this weekend. The wild brood walked into the movie theater in Los Angles making plenty of noise as Kourtney struggled to keep an eye on all of them.

As previously reported, the troubled pair was caught in Hawaii last week with their kids, but the getaway looked miserable for Scott.

The on-again off-again couple shattered their relationship once again during their last vacation together to Costa Rica. Since then, the two haven’t been able to repair their nine-year romance.

Watch the video above to see how Kourtney reacts when she’s asked about Scott.