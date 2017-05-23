Scott Disick & Bella Thorne Head To Cannes As Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up With Boy Toy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian landed in Cannes, France for the film festival a few days ago and fans went crazy when she was spotted participating in some intense PDA with new boy toy, Younes Bendjima.

The hot couple news traveled fast and it appeared to have bothered Kourt’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick.

He was just spotted arriving to LAX with 19-year-old Bella Thorne! Could Scott be retaliating after seeing “the love of his life” moving on? Disick was also spotted with a young blonde model in early May.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!