Kylie Snatches Kendall's Sloppy Seconds!

She’s found the Antidote to her heartbreak. In a desperate attempt to make Tyga jealous, Kylie Jenner was spotted “all over” her sister Kendall‘s former flame, rapper Travis Scott, at Coachella.

“Kendall thinks it’s so gross that Kylie is picking up her sloppy seconds,” spills a source. “She and Travis are still close friends, which makes the whole thing worse.” Not that the reality star, 19, had much respect for boundaries to begin with. She didn’t think twice about stealing Tyga from Kim Kardashian‘s then-BFF Blac Chyna!

“Kylie wants to watch Tyga squirm,” says the source, who notes the mini mogul made out with PartyNextDoor in a music video the last time the pair split. “It’s no coincidence she chose a big, star-studded party to make her ‘debut’ with Travis.