KEEPING UP WITH KIDS

Kylie Jenner Kashing In On Baby With New Maternity Line

The reality star is planning to add to her $420 million dollar empire.

By ,

Kris Jenner never wastes an opportunity to make money, and her daughter Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy is no different!

The pregnant 20-year-old is planning to add to her $420 million empire by adding a maternity clothing line.

The youngest sister is doing what none of her other siblings did – kashing in on her baby before it’s even born

Kylie has big plans to roll out the new line after confirming her baby news.

“ She is so excited to show off her new clothes, she just loves them”

Her Mom was thrilled. “ Kris really knows how to make money. Kylie is her cash cow now, and her maternity line really made sense” says a source.

“ She wants to make sure that baby is taken care of forever”.

 

