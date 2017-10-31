Kylie Jenner Kashing In On Baby With New Maternity Line

Kris Jenner never wastes an opportunity to make money, and her daughter Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy is no different!
The pregnant 20-year-old is planning to add to her $420 million empire by adding a maternity clothing line.
The youngest sister is doing what none of her other siblings did – kashing in on her baby before it’s even born
Kylie has big plans to roll out the new line after confirming her baby news.
“ She is so excited to show off her new clothes, she just loves them”
Her Mom was thrilled. “ Kris really knows how to make money. Kylie is her cash cow now, and her maternity line really made sense” says a source.
“ She wants to make sure that baby is taken care of forever”.