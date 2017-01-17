STAR Pays for Scoops!

Hot Mama!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Nipples While Partying With Justin Bieber

The two were rumored to have had a summer fling!

Kourtney Kardashian had a late night rendezvous with her former fling Justin Bieber as on-and-off-again boyfriend Scott Disick was landing at LAX from his trip to Dubai. The mom-of-three bared her nipples in a lace bustier while out at the West Hollywood hotspot The Peppermint Club. According to People magazine, they’re just friends! A source revealed the reality TV star and the singer, “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together. Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott.”

