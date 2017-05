Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katy Perry wantS no more bad blood with Taylor Swift! The singer was spotted looking unfazed by the drama surrounding the popstars at JFK Airport on May 23. As Star reported, Perry recently addressed her beef with Swift during her segment of Carpool Karoke with James Corden and said she is ready to move on.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!