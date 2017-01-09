Katie Holmes Can't Hide Her Smile After Secret Trip With Jamie Foxx

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx‘s quiet romance is getting harder and harder to keep undercover!

The 38-year-old was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Jan. 9. Besides the early morning flight, Katie’s exhaustion couldn’t cover up her grin as she’s pushed to answer questions about where she’s been lately.

According to RadarOnline.com, secret couple Jamie and Katie snuck off to paradise in Mexico for one night — splashing out $35,000 for the trip. “Jamie was incredibly romantic! He arranged a private fireworks display to mark Katie’s birthday with a bang,” a source told Radar.

The pair, who have managed to keep their relationship underwraps since 2013, may have even considered it a pre-honeymoon experience as there’s buzz the two are preparing to tie the knot.

