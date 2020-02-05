Katie Holmes Strips Down To Lingerie For Sexy ‘Flaunt’ Magazine Cover

Katie Holmes showed off a new side of herself on the cover of Flaunt magazine. The 41-year-old stripped down to her lingerie for the super sexy photoshoot.
On the cover, the Batman Begins actress wore daring black lingerie with a long overcoat. The look was finished with Roberto Coin jewelry, including a chunky bangle and stylish earrings. The different sexy looks for the photoshoot showed off her long legs in a series of ultra revealing looks.
The photoshoot comes less than a year after Katie broke it off with her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx. The secretive couple was together for about six years. They were last spotted together at the May 2019 Met Gala together.
1 of 7
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
2 of 7
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
3 of 7
The Dawson’s Creek
star also showed off major cleavage
while running errands in New York City, where she lives with her daughter, Suri
, 13.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
4 of 7
Katie talked to Flaunt about the projects she has lined up. This February, she’ll appear in the horror movie Brahms: The Boy II. She’s also going to be in a movie based on the book The Secret, the book about the power of positive thinking.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
5 of 7
Katie also told the magazine that she just got the greenlight to direct her second film. She previously directed herself in 2016’s All We Had, which also starred Luke Wilson, Judy Greer and Richard Kind.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
6 of 7
“It’s called Rare Objects, and it’s a story about a girl in Manhattan,” she explained. “It’s a coming-of-age story, she’s in her late twenties, and the daughter of an Irish immigrant who is figuring out her own identity. She’s getting through tough times as a woman and coming into her own, and realizing that her flaws actually are the things that make her beautiful and worthy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
What do you think of Katie’s revealing lingerie looks? Let us know in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
The Dawson’s Creek
star also showed off major cleavage
while running errands in New York City, where she lives with her daughter, Suri
, 13.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
Katie talked to Flaunt about the projects she has lined up. This February, she’ll appear in the horror movie Brahms: The Boy II. She’s also going to be in a movie based on the book The Secret, the book about the power of positive thinking.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
Katie also told the magazine that she just got the greenlight to direct her second film. She previously directed herself in 2016’s All We Had, which also starred Luke Wilson, Judy Greer and Richard Kind.
Photo credit: William Lords For Flaunt Magazine
“It’s called Rare Objects, and it’s a story about a girl in Manhattan,” she explained. “It’s a coming-of-age story, she’s in her late twenties, and the daughter of an Irish immigrant who is figuring out her own identity. She’s getting through tough times as a woman and coming into her own, and realizing that her flaws actually are the things that make her beautiful and worthy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Katie’s revealing lingerie looks? Let us know in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages