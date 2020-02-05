Katie Holmes Strips Down To Lingerie For Sexy ‘Flaunt’ Magazine Cover

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Holmes showed off a new side of herself on the cover of Flaunt magazine. The 41-year-old stripped down to her lingerie for the super sexy photoshoot.

On the cover, the Batman Begins actress wore daring black lingerie with a long overcoat. The look was finished with Roberto Coin jewelry, including a chunky bangle and stylish earrings. The different sexy looks for the photoshoot showed off her long legs in a series of ultra revealing looks.

The photoshoot comes less than a year after Katie broke it off with her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx. The secretive couple was together for about six years. They were last spotted together at the May 2019 Met Gala together.