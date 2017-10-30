The Weeknd Unfollows Selena Gomez's Friends & Family After She's Spotted On Another Date With Justin Bieber

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a way to start your morning! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted enjoying a breakfast date on Sunday, October 29.

In a photo making its rounds on the Internet the former couple, who dated from 2011 to 2014, can be seen enjoying breakfast at a café in Westlake Village, California.

The pair was completely alone, with not so much as an assistant joining their solo breakfast (according to the photo) date.

The couple’s Sunday outing marks the first time the exes have hung out in public in years, but the second known meetup in recent weeks.

Most recently, Justin was photographed arriving to Selena’s house last Sunday, where the two reportedly stayed until midnight.

Reports claimed Jelena’s get-together at her house was not a secret, and Selena’s boyfriend The Weeknd was fully aware of it. Not to mention, sources said the pair was not alone.

However, the new question is, did the “Starboy” singer know about Selena and Justin’s solo breakfast date?

The couple has seemingly been at odds as a witness recently said that both Selena and The Weeknd were in New York City at the same time last week, but stayed in separate locations!