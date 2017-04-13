Move Over, Kim! Jess Simpson Wants The Title Of Reality TV Queen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can any clan give the Kardashians a run for their money? Jessica Simpson is hoping hers can! The singer turned fashion mogul first entered the reality TV realm with ex Nick Lachey in 2005’s Newlyweds.

Now she’s reportedly hoping to foist herself, husband Eric Johnson and their two kids, Maxwell and Ace — As well as sister Ashlee and her brood — on the viewing public, in a new series revolving around her family.

“Jess is super successful with her $1 billion clothing line and home-goods empire, but she’s bored and wants to get back into show business; A new starring vehicle would be just the ticket,” says a source.