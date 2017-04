Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson had a hot dinner date with her husband, Eric Johnson, in New York City and her girls were out to play! The singer turned businesswoman wore a very low cut floral dress that could barely her breasts. Her hair was down and wavy and she carried a bright red handbag.

The pair was spotted in the East Village as they hustled back into their awaiting car.

