Jennifer Lawrence Pulls Over So Dog Can Pee.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence reportedly told her SUV’s driver to pull over in the middle of the street in New York so that her dog could answer nature’s call. Pippi, who’s full name is Pippi Lawrence Longstocking, wasn’t wearing a collar or a leash, but stayed close to JLaw as she did her business.

It seems Jennifer is ignoring the serious backlash she received after her recent out of control stripper pole antics. She was seen leaving her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky’s brownstone on Friday with Pippi in tow.

Last week RadarOnline.com released the risqué videotape of the The Silver Linings Playbook actress stripping and dancing on a pole at an adults only club in Austria where she is shooting a film.

The 26-year-old addressed the rumors on Facebook saying, “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

It doesn’t appear that Jennifer has any immediate plans to ditch acting in order to become a professional pole dancer. Dog walker? Maybe. Looks like she’s a natural!