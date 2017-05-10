Meet Goldie Hawn's First Husband

Gus Trikonis‘ name is not one that leaps out at fans of Hollywood history, by by any standard, the transplanted New Yorker has had an interesting and successful showbiz career. A former dancer and actor (he appeared as Indio, one of the Sharks gang members, in the legendary 1961 movie musical West Side Story), Gus turned to directing in the mid-1970s, helming a number of B-movies, including the 1981 cult favorite Take This JOb and Shove It, and eventually directed 22 episodes of Baywatch before retiring in 2001. But Gus has another notable Tinseltown connection, though it evolved not from yelling “Action!” but rather by vowing “I do!” – he’s the first husband of film favorite Goldie Hawn!

And as Goldie, 71, returns to theaters for the first time in 15 years in the Amy Schumer comedy, Snatched, Gus gives his first-ever interview to Star about his years with the beloved blonde actress who he says was “like a butterfly.”