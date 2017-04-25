Victim In Fatal Car Crash Involving Chris Soules Uncovered

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Soules was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash that killed a man on April 24. The Bachelor star was reportedly driving a truck at rear-ended a tractor near Aurora, Iowa and the two vehicles wound up in a ditch.

The person driving the tractor died and has been identified as Kenneth Mosher, according to KWWL in Buchanan County. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein.

The sheriffs are still investigating the accident. Soules was arrested as he was reportedly caught leaving the scene and has supposedly not been cooperating with police.

His bail has been set at $10,000 and court records show that Chris was previously convicted of operating a car while intoxicated in 2006.

Shockingly, court reports say that “alcoholic beverages or containers” were at the scene.

