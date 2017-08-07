Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Separate After 8 Years Of Marriage

The Monday blues! Beloved Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they have decided to legally separate. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and The House Bunny actress confessed the heartbreaking news in a post on social media.

It read: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Chris and Anna met on the set of their movie, Take Me Home Tonight, in 2007, then wed in 2009. They have one son together, Jack, who will turn 5 in August.