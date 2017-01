Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The trailer for Britney Spear‘s biopic, Britney Ever After, is here and it’s filled with drama!

In the sneak peek video, actress Natasha Bassett portrays the 35-year-old superstar’s rise and falls, including her 2004 wedding to Kevin Federline and her 2007 head-shaving meltdown.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!