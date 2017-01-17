Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Make Rare Appearance With Daughters
Find out where this super secretive family was caught going together.
Despite trying to hide from the cameras, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were finally spotted with their two daughters. Click through to see why they made a rare public appearance!
The 36-year-old actor and his girlfriend, 42, were stopping in to see some family in Los Angeles on Jan. 16.
Both parents looked happier than ever holding onto their children they share — Esmeralda, 2, and 8-month-old Amada.
The duo has been known to be keep their daughters totally away from the public eye for most of their lives — even Eva's entire second pregnancy!
The actress shocked fans when she secretly gave birth to their second daughter one month after her pregnancy announcement in April.
Star reported in May that Ellen DeGeneres teased Ryan on her show about revealing their second baby's first photo — but ended up being a good-hearted prank of Ellen's face on a baby's body.
What do you think about Ryan and Eva keeping their family life secret? Tell us in the comments below!
