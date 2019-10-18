Eva Mendes Gets Her Hair Cut At Supercuts — See The Shocking Photo!

Eva Mendes made a shocking admission on Instagram on October 15. The notoriously private actress admitted that, while other stars might dish out the bucks for super expensive hairstyles, she gets her hair cut at Supercuts!
Eva, 45, posted a photo of herself in the salon chair after a trim, with her hair dripping wet. She wrote in the caption, “Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que?!”
Fans in the comments were stunned. “Ok, we have to discuss. I did the same 6 months ago and got the worst cut of my life. No joke. Like still uneven. Need the secret,” one person wrote.
“Budget, but make it fashion,” another said. Others were impressed by how “humble” and “down to earth” the Hitch star is. Cuts at the hairstyling chain start at $16.49 for adults.
Eva is usually very private about her personal life. She first started dating Ryan Gosling
in 2011, when they met on the set of their film The Place Beyond The Pines
. But both of the actors
rarely talk about their relationship.
Eva didn’t even attend the 2017 Golden Globes, where Ryan, 38, won best actor in a musical or comedy for his leading role in La La Land.
But Ryan dedicated his speech and award to his partner. “I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second
and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he began.
“If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, [it] would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you,” the Notebook star said.
Eva has been working hard on her fashion line
for retailer New York & Company. She just launched the new fall collection, which features lots of pencil skirts and chunky knits.
She hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s Lost River, which was Ryan’s directorial debut.
