Eva Mendes Gets Her Hair Cut At Supercuts — See The Shocking Photo!

Eva Mendes made a shocking admission on Instagram on October 15. The notoriously private actress admitted that, while other stars might dish out the bucks for super expensive hairstyles, she gets her hair cut at Supercuts!

Eva, 45, posted a photo of herself in the salon chair after a trim, with her hair dripping wet. She wrote in the caption, “Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que?!”

Fans in the comments were stunned. “Ok, we have to discuss. I did the same 6 months ago and got the worst cut of my life. No joke. Like still uneven. Need the secret,” one person wrote.

“Budget, but make it fashion,” another said. Others were impressed by how “humble” and “down to earth” the Hitch star is. Cuts at the hairstyling chain start at $16.49 for adults.