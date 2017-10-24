Pregnant Eniko Endures Grueling Workout Amid Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal

Eniko Parrish
looks like she is ready to pop any day now, but that’s not stopping the soon-to-be-mom from getting her work out on.
Kevin Hart
’s very pregnant wife posted a video to Instagram showing off her growing baby bump and some snippets from her fitness routine.
While mommy and unborn baby Kenzo appear to be doing well, Eniko hasn’t had the easiest of pregnancy, emotionally.
“She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much,” a source said to People Magazine at the time.
Since then, ignoring the endless scrutiny from the media and fans, the first-time mommy seems to be doing just that.
Kevin Hart and his wife appear to have move past their marital issues, and while Eniko has remained mum on the issue and has continued to document her baby journey on social media with maternity pictures, gym sessions, and even Kenzo’s $118,000 Lion King themed baby shower. The comedian was even been pictured in a few flicks since the scandal.
The controversial comedian plans to address the scandal and come clean to fans on his terms and where he feels most comfortable –on stage.