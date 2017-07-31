STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Incredible!

See Jonah Hill's Extreme Weight Loss

The actor looks like a shell of his former self.

By ,

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 6
See Jonah Hill's Extreme Weight Loss
1 of 6
Jonah Hill stepped out in New York City over the weekend and showed off his amazing weight loss.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The actor is a shell of his former self after he gained 40 pounds for his movie, War Dogs, in 2015.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jonah attributes his dramatic shedding to daily exercise and keeping a food journal.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 33-year-old told Jimmy Fallon he even asked BFF Channing Tatum for advise. Jonah admitted, "I called Channing [Tatum] and said: 'Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' Yes you dumb motherf*****, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world.'"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jonah, pictured here in 2015, was known for his fluctuating weight for different movie roles.

Photo credit: Getty Images

How do you think Jonah looks?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Filed under:
Comments