Jonah Hill’s Brother Jordan Feldstein Dead At Age 40

Jonah Hill‘s brother Jordan Feldstein has died aged only 40 after suffering a heart attack.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death of the successful manager as his family comes to terms with his sudden passing.

Feldstein was manager of Maroon 5 and founded Creative Artist Management (CAM) that is based in Beverly Hills.

His other roster of clients included Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, among others.

Feldman successfully engineered Adam Levine‘s coaching role on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ and learned his skills working for ICM and Bill Leopold Management.

His death will come as a real blow to Maroon 5 front man Levine as the two men were friends from childhood,

with Feldstein instrumental in guiding the band to three Grammy Awards and 20 million albums sold worldwide.

Hill, 34, and his brother were known to be very close and the actor often asked for his advice in guiding his career.

Their parents, Richard Feldstein and Sharon Chalkin, also had a daughter, actress Beanie Feldstein.