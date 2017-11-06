J.Lo & A-Rod Grab Ice Cream With Their Kids

The former Yankee and his two daughters, Natasha, 12 and Ella, 9, joined Jennifer and her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, for a fun filled ice cream social.
The blended family was all smiles, as they posed for a picture A-Rod later posted to social media.
“#MySunday. Ice Cream in the afternoon and them home to catch @Sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!,” the baseball star captioned the flick.
In an interview with Extra, A-Rod said, “Our kids get along really well.”
The Shark Tank guest judge also admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he is a “hero” to his girls for dating J.Lo.
“They think they went to heaven. Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they’re dancing with her, they’re singing with her,” Alex said.
Jennifer and Alex made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in May at the 2017 Met Gala.