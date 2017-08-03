STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

A Night Off!

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted On Romantic Sushi Date In West Hollywood

Click to see Queen B's post-baby body six weeks after giving birth.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted On Romantic Sushi Date In West Hollywood
1 of 6

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: , , , ,
Comments