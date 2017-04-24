J.Lo Won't Let Go Of A-Rod's Hand After Spilling Their Sex Secret

While live on TV, Ellen asked J.Lo if she had a "sleepover" with Alex on their first date. "No! Mama don't sleepover on the first date!" Jennifer fired back.

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by," J.Lo went on to Ellen about how they started dating. "Afterward, I went outside. For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi."