J.Lo Won't Let Go Of A-Rod's Hand After Spilling Their Sex Secret
Was her new man embarrassed about what she admitted on TV?
Jennifer Lopez and her new man, Alex Rodriguez, stepped out in New York City while holding hands — but their smiles seemed to be missing! Is it something J.Lo said?
The 47-year-old was wearing a mint ensemble with some shades as she walked to lunch with her hunky former Yankees player.
However, their date in the Big Apple looked like a very different experience than a couple of weeks ago when they were spotted strolling the Manhattan streets.
Was Alex upset about what she had admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier?
While live on TV, Ellen asked J.Lo if she had a "sleepover" with Alex on their first date. "No! Mama don't sleepover on the first date!" Jennifer fired back.
"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by," J.Lo went on to Ellen about how they started dating. "Afterward, I went outside. For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi."
Ellen continued to push the diva by asking when they're planning to get married and have kids. "Oh my God! We're just having a nice time right now," J.Lo responded. Do you think they'll last? Tell us your thoughts below!
