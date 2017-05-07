Halle Berry Wows At VH1’s Dear Mama Event

Actress Halle Berry rocked the purple carpet at VH1’s 2nd annual Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms. Looking remarkably fit and sexy at 50, Halle wore a sheer black body suit, her toned legs peeking through the thigh-high slits of her black tuxedo style trousers. She accessorized the smoldering look with sky-high embellished platform heels and dramatic long silver earrings. Halle complimented her bold ensemble with a simple beauty statement wearing dewy natural make up and sweeping her long locks into a low ponytail.

The Oscar-winning Monster’s Ball actress was on hand at the Mother’s Day celebration to deliver a very special tribute to a mother from the Jenesse Center. The Los Angeles based non-profit is a domestic violence prevention and intervention organization dedicated to assisting abuse victims in their transition into safe and stable environments.

The event boasted a star-studded line up of talent including appearances by DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, and Maxell. Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony hosted the mother’s appreciation show at the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in California. VH1 will air the evening’s festivities on Monday, May 8th, 10 p.m. ET/PT.