Halle Berry Accuses Ex Gabriel Of Incest & Abuse In Shocking Legal Documents

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During Halle Berry’s custody battle with Gabriel Aubry, the actress made shocking claims about her ex, including accusing him of incest and abuse.

According to court papers obtained by RadarOnline.com, Halle, 53, made the claims during a custody battle over their daughter, Nahla, 11. The actress said Gabriel, 43, used racist epithets and that he refused to recognize that their daughter was biracial.

She also said that he had an incestuous relationship with a family member for many years and that the trauma from the experience affected their life together.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year,” Halle testified, according to legal documents from the 2011 case obtained by Radar. “[Gabriel] refused to either recognize or accept responsibility for these issues. Instead, he criticized my body in ways which are very demeaning to women … I finally convinced Petitioner to go to a joint therapist to address these issues.”