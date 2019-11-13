Star Magazine logo

Halle Berry Accuses Ex Gabriel Of Incest & Abuse In Shocking Legal Documents

The former couple share daughter Nahla.

During Halle Berry’s custody battle with Gabriel Aubry, the actress made shocking claims about her ex, including accusing him of incest and abuse.

According to court papers obtained by RadarOnline.com, Halle, 53, made the claims during a custody battle over their daughter, Nahla, 11. The actress said Gabriel, 43, used racist epithets and that he refused to recognize that their daughter was biracial.

She also said that he had an incestuous relationship with a family member for many years and that the trauma from the experience affected their life together.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year,” Halle testified, according to legal documents from the 2011 case obtained by Radar. “[Gabriel] refused to either recognize or accept responsibility for these issues. Instead, he criticized my body in ways which are very demeaning to women … I finally convinced Petitioner to go to a joint therapist to address these issues.”

Halle claimed that Gabriel, who has nine siblings, told her that the incestuous relationship started when he was growing up and moving between foster homes. It continued “for years” until the partner ended it, Halle said in the documents.

The Catwoman actress also said Gabriel had struggled with mental illness, including depression and anxiety, but refused to receive treatment.

Gabriel’s attorney asked for much of Halle’s testimony to be struck from the record. The lawyer said the comments about incest were “not relevant” and that her account of his anger issues either “misstates the facts, [had] no foundation” or breached therapist-client privilege.

In December 2010, Gabriel filed a legal motion to be recognized as Nahla’s father, which led to the custody drama. In 2012, he agreed to attend anger management.

Halle later dated Olivier Martinez. He and Gabriel got into a fight in 2012, which left Gabriel with a black eye. No charges were filed against either man.

Halle married Olivier in 2013, a few months before giving birth to their son, Maceo. They split two years later.

Neither Halle nor Gabriel responded to Radar’s requests for comment.

