Amber Heard Suffers Medical Emergency, Leaves Gala Suddenly

Model turned actress Amber Heard, 30, left the unite4:humanity gala abruptly after having what TMZ reported as a “medical emergency”. Amber, reportedly looking upset and concerned, exited unexpectedly just before she was scheduled to receive an award. Earlier at the event, which was held on Friday at the swanky Beverly Hills Wilshire Four Seasons hotel, Amber was seen looking glamorous and posing for pictures on the red carpet in black pants and white blouse. All seemed to be well until she was inside the ballroom, where onlookers noticed her huddled up with a group of people including her sister Whitney Heard, and friends, fellow model, Cara Delevingne, 24, and MTV’s Suspect host and gay rights activist, iO Tillet Wright, 31. A source for TMZ reported that Amber fell seriously ill during the evening. It’s unclear whether she sought medical treatment at a hospital. It’s been reported that while she is understandably upset to have missed the charity gala, Amber is feeling much better now and is resting comfortably at home. Ayaan Hirsi Ali, 47, former Dutch politician and Somali-born critic of Islam was set to present the humanitarian an award for her work with the American Civil Liberties Union when Amber unexpectedly left through a side door. Amber’s friends Cara and iO accepted the honor on her behalf. Amber’s divorce from actor Johnny Depp, whom she met in 2011 on the set of the movie The Rum Diary and married in 2015, was finalized in January of 2017. All of the 7 million dollars Amber received in her divorce settlement was donated to the ACLU to help prevent violence against women, and to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where Amber has been a long-time volunteer.