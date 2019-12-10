Cara Delevingne Deletes Tweet Claiming She & Ashley Benson Broke Up

Have Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split? Fans were worried that was the case when Cara’s Twitter account sent a message claiming the couple had broke up on Monday, December 9. But when the Paper Towns actress deleted the tweet, followers weren’t sure what to think about the current status of their relationship.
Cara, 27, seemed to write on Monday night, “Me and Ashley broke up.” Twenty minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Some fans speculated that her account had been hacked. Neither Cara not Ashley has commented on any of their social media about what really happened.
The Carnival Row star was first romantically linked to Ashley, 29, in the summer of 2018 when they were caught kissing in London. They were often spotted together in the next few months and frequently left each other flirty Instagram comments. They met while filming the movie Her Smell with Elizabeth Moss in April.
In June 2019, Cara finally confirmed they were dating. She explained why she chose then to come out with it, saying, “I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”
She also addressed Ashley in her speech at the TREVORLive, saying of the Pretty Little Liars star, “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”
In July, fans noticed that they’d gotten matching tattoos. Ashley got “CD” while Cara got an “A.”
The only one of those relationships Cara publicly confirmed was with St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark. They were together a year and a half and Cara inspired many of the songs on St. Vincent’s 2017 album, Masseduction.
Ashley previously dated Justin Bieber
’s stylist Ryan Good
and Glee
star Chord Overstreet
.
