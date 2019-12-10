Cara Delevingne Deletes Tweet Claiming She & Ashley Benson Broke Up

Have Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split? Fans were worried that was the case when Cara’s Twitter account sent a message claiming the couple had broke up on Monday, December 9. But when the Paper Towns actress deleted the tweet, followers weren’t sure what to think about the current status of their relationship.

Cara, 27, seemed to write on Monday night, “Me and Ashley broke up.” Twenty minutes later, the tweet was deleted. Some fans speculated that her account had been hacked. Neither Cara not Ashley has commented on any of their social media about what really happened.

The Carnival Row star was first romantically linked to Ashley, 29, in the summer of 2018 when they were caught kissing in London. They were often spotted together in the next few months and frequently left each other flirty Instagram comments. They met while filming the movie Her Smell with Elizabeth Moss in April.