Rihanna’s Heartbreak: Murdered Cousin Was A ‘Good’ Man

Rihanna’s cousin was shot to death one day after they celebrated Christmas together. Friends of the late Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the murder has left everyone shocked.

“We were friends for a couple of years,” a friend close to Alleyne told Radar. “I wouldn’t know who did this cause he doesn’t have a reputation for this life. He was a good youth. We were just good people to each other.”

His loved one insisted, “He wouldn’t want me to cry or feel bad. I’m just thinking back about the good times we had.”

A second friend, Johann Layne, also told Radar that he was never one to get into trouble.

“He ain’t that type of person,” he said. “He was a good man. He will always be missed. His family can’t be doing good.”

Inspector Roland Cobbler from the Royal Barbados Police Force previously told Radar, “It occurred at 7pm on December 26 in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St. Michael. He was walking around the district when he was shot multiple times on the body.”

No arrests have been made.

The 21-year-old was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, where he later died from his injuries.

Rihanna, 29, captioned a photo of her and her younger cousin, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”

She then wrote, “Rest up lil cuz” on her Instagram story.