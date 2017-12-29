‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Latest Victim Of Celebrity House Break-Ins

In a string of celebrity break-ins, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umanksy are the latest victims targeted.
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, police said they were called to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple’s Encino, Calfornia, home on December 28.
“About 11:00 this morning, officers responded to [redacted] to conduct an investigation,” Officer Tony M. of the West Valley LAPD said.
“We have no further information at this time. They need to conduct a thorough investigation first before determining the type of crime committed. They’re out there now.”
According to reports, a housekeeper had discovered the break-in.
The couple’s home was reportedly burglarized around 1:15 AM on Thursday morning.
Several high-valued items were stolen, including jewelry worth up to a million dollars and watches valued at $150,000.
The day prior, Richards and Mauricio had gone to Aspen, Colorado for a holiday vacation.
The home — which once belong to Smokey Robinson — was purchased in October for $8.2 million.
Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Scott Disick are just a few of the latest celebrities to have their homes broken into.