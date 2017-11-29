The Reason Jennie Garth Split From Husband Dave Abrams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennie Garth‘s third marriage blew up over her hubby’s demands that she act like a happy housewife!

Sources reveal the former Beverly Hills,90210 star’s split from aspiring actor Dave Abrams came as no surprise.

“They’ve been having problems for some time,” an insider revealed.

“Dave hasn’t had much luck landing acting jobs, and Jennie’s tired of seeing him bumming around at home.”

Abrams, 36, insisted Garth, 45, stay close to home to raise her daughters with second ex-hubby Peter Facinelli — Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 10 — while continuing to be the breadwinner, sources said.

“Jennie’s fed up,” dished the insider.

Adding to her troubles, Garth packed on 40 pounds after marrying Dave in 2015.

Garth’s rep confirmed the two are taking time apart.