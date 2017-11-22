Ex '90210' Star Jennie Garth Separates From Husband After 3 years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After just three years, Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams have separated, the actress confirmed this afternoon.

They are “taking time apart” and “working on their marriage,” a rep said in a statement to US Weekly.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 45, married Abrams, 36, at her Los Olivos, California home in 2015.

According to reports, the two are not legally separated and have not filed any paperwork.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” sources revealed to the outlet.

“They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Garth has three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli: Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11.

The actress divorced Facinelli in 2013 after 10 years of marriage.