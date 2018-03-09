O.J. Simpson 'Confesses' To Publisher That He Murdered Nicole Brown — Watch The Video

Fox special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? is set to air on Sunday and in a released clip of the interview O.J Simpson’s book publisher Judith Regan claims that the former NFL star admitted to murders of his wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Judith revealed that she “ received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J is ready to confess.” After initially thinking it was a “scam”, she called him back and the conditions of the book were laid out.

“The only condition that he had was that he didn’t want to call the book I Did It ,” she said.

“He wanted to put an ‘if’ in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it. And that was the way it was portrayed to me. That was his only condition,” she explained.

As fans know, O.J was acquitted of Nicole and Ron’s murder in 1994 but was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial, which ordered him to pay the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million in damages.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? airs on Fox Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. EST.